Azerbaijani Parliament to discuss key legislative amendments this week

By Akbar Novruz



The agenda for the upcoming session of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis on February 28 has been announced, featuring 16 legislative issues covering various sectors.

Key topics on the agenda include amendments to the Constitutional Law on the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman), the Aviation Law, the Criminal Code, and the Code of Administrative Offenses. Additionally, changes to laws on social insurance, medical insurance, and housing will be reviewed in the third reading.

The session will also consider amendments related to judicial reforms, including adjustments to the Law on Courts and Judges and the Law on Combating Corruption. Other proposed changes involve social protection for children deprived of parental care, military service regulations, accounting procedures, and transport laws.

Education reform will be another focus, with modifications to the Laws on Education and Vocational Education. Furthermore, legislative updates to the Law on Field Marshal Communication and the Law on the Constitutional Court will be discussed.