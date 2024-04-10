President Ilham Aliyev visits complex of irrigation facilities aimed at delivering water to land owned by “Agro Dairy” LLC in Hajigabul

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has inspected a complex of irrigation facilities designed to deliver irrigation water from the Kur River to a 4200-hectare land owned by “Agro Dairy” LLC through a pumping station in the Hajigabul district, Azernews reports.

Zaur Mikayilov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Reserves Agency, and Niyazi Amirbayov, Executive Director of “Agro Dairy” LLC, briefed the head of state on the work accomplished.

President Ilham Aliyev was also informed about the Hajigabul irrigation project. It was noted that within the project framework, irrigation of 2,555 hectares of land was ensured in 2022. It is planned to implement the project on an additional 1,225 hectares of land next year.

















