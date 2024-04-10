President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of highway in Hajigabul district

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has visited the Hajigabul district, Azernews reports.

The head of state inaugurated the Mughan-Birinji Pashali-Ikinji Pashali-Shorbachi-Birinji Udullu-Taghili-Ikinji Udullu-Gubadli highway in the district.

Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, Saleh Mammadov, briefed the head of state on the completed work.

The two-lane highway spans 39 kilometres and connects eight residential settlements.

Additionally, a three-span steel-concrete bridge was constructed over the Pirsaat River in the territory of Udullu village.

These infrastructure improvements ensure the smooth movement of over 12,000 residents and facilitate the transportation of goods and passengers in the district.













