Azerbaijani MFA expressed condolences to Kazakhstan

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry shared a post on its official X account about the floods in Kazakhstan and note the deeply saddened by devastating floods in brotherly Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

The post continues:

"We express sympathy to the people who have been affected by this disaster and convey condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives. We express our solidarity w/People & Government of brotherly Kazakhstan."

It should be noted that more than 3,600 individual residential buildings were flooded as a result of floods in Kazakhstan. 72,029 people have been rescued since the beginning of the flood period, of which 16,078 are children. A local state of emergency has been declared in 10 regions of the country due to floods.



