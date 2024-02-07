Azerbaijani FM exercised his right to vote

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has voted in the extraordinary presidential election. The minister used his right to vote at the fourth polling station of Sabail electoral district #7, Azernews reports.

It should be noted that today presidential elections are held in Azerbaijan. Seven candidates have been registered for the presidential election. Five of them were nominated by political parties, and two - on their own initiative. On January 9, the registration of the presidential candidacy was completed.

The names of 6 million, 478 thousand, and 623 voters are on the voter lists. They will vote at 6,537 polling stations across the country.

So far, 90,372 observers have registered to observe the elections. 790 of them are observers, representing 72 international organisations. These observers are from 89 countries.

The elections cover the whole territory of Azerbaijan, including the territories liberated from occupation. 26 polling stations have been established in the territories liberated from occupation.

49 polling stations have been established for Azerbaijani citizens abroad in embassies and consulates in 37 countries. More than 23 thousand voters will exercise their right to vote at these polling stations.

190 international media organisations took part in the elections. 216 of their representatives have been registered as international observers.

On the day of voting, a portable box will be handed to voters whose names are on the voter list but who will not be able to go to the polling stations, as required by the Electoral Code.