Ambassador: Inter-parliamentary relations demonstrate positive dynamics

05 February 2024 [15:33] - TODAY.AZ
Abbas Ganbay

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Mexico Mammad Talibov shared a comment in his X social account saying that interparliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and Mexico demonstrate positive dynamics, Azernews reports.

"We welcome the member of the Mexican parliament, a great friend of Azerbaijan, and the chairman of the Mexican-Azerbaijani friendship group in the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico, Alberto Villa. Inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries show very positive dynamics," the report says.

