MFA: Number of Armenia-planted landmine victims reaches 343

The number of casualties caused by Armenia-planted landmines has reached 343 since November 343, Azernews reports, citing a tweet posted by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on its official X page.

The Ministry emphasised that the threat of landmines planted by Armenia is as pressing as ever. The failure of partners to force Armenia to eliminate this threat further causes losses and injuries.

The Ministry added that today, as a result of an explosion, a civilian was severely injured, and his foot was amputated.