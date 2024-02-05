Azerbaijan's military units conduct tactical & special exercises

Abbas Ganbay

In accordance with the 2024 training plan approved by the Minister of Defense, special forces units and subunits are conducting a tactical and special exercise on the topic of "Combat Operations in Severe Cold Conditions, Azernews reports.

In the tactical-special exercise, the special forces specified the tasks on the model of the area and accomplished the tactical redeployment activities in the high mountainous area and severe cold.

Tasks on breaching imaginary enemy defense, capturing the base point, providing first aid and safe evacuating the wounded from the battlefield were fulfilled.

The assigned tasks were carried out with high professionalism during the exercise held to increase the knowledge and skills of the command staff on unit’s management in snowy and frosty weather conditions, to conduct combat operations and rescue measures, to improve the skills of personnel in skiing, as well as firing skills in motion and motionless states.