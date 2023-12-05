President Ilham Aliyev accepts credentials of incoming ambassador of Malaysia to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Malaysia Ahmad Kamrizamil Bin Mohd Riza.

The ambassador presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state had a conversation with the ambassador.

Ahmad Kamrizamil Bin Mohd Riza conveyed to President Ilham Aliyev the greetings from King of Malaysia, His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri`Ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah and Prime Minister of this country Anwar Ibrahim.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the greetings and asked the ambassador to pass on his greetings to the King and the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Stating that political relations are well-developed between the countries, the head of state emphasized the need to further enhance bilateral ties and determine new areas for cooperation, including investment, trade, and humanitarian fields.

Expressing satisfaction with cooperation within international institutions, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the importance of two countries’ supporting each other within international organizations such as the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement, considering it as a good example of fraternal relations.

Touching on the importance of expanding economic relations, the head of state said that facilitating reciprocal visits among ministers, government officials, and business circles in the upcoming years could effectively contribute to this goal. Noting that the ambassador would spare no effort in this area during his tenure in Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev wished him success in his endeavors.

Thanking for the warm words, the ambassador said that there are ample opportunities for expanding cooperation between the two countries and expressed hope that relations in tourism, trade and other areas would be strengthened.

The diplomat noted that he was honored to be appointed as the ambassador to Azerbaijan led by President Ilham Aliyev. He emphasized that the President of Azerbaijan is a very charismatic and visionary leader.

Ahmad Kamrizamil Bin Mohd Riza underlined that he would spare no effort in expanding bilateral bonds.

During the conversation, they discussed tourism cooperation, expansion of cultural and humanitarian fields between two countries, and touched upon the implementation of direct flights and establishment of an intergovernmental commission to enhance economic ties between Azerbaijan and Malaysia.