Turkish President makes post on Remembrance Day [PHOTO]

Rena Murshud

President of the Republic of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdo?an has made a post on the occasion of September 27 - the Day of Remembrance, Azernews reports.

The post reads:

"On the Day of Remembrance, which is the beginning of the heroic liberation struggle of Garabagh and the occupied Azerbaijani lands, I commemorate all our martyrs with mercy and our veterans with respect. Garabagh is Azerbaijan!"





To recall, 27 September is marked as the Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan in accordance with the decree of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, signed on December 2, 2020.

Remembrance Day is a public day in Azerbaijan for honoring the military personnel who have been martyred in the Patriotic War in 2020.

On the morning of September 27, 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces initiated a large-scale sabotage and intensively fired at the civilian settlements and military positions located near the front line. In order to prevent the military activity of the Armenian army and ensure the safety of the civilian population, Azerbaijan conducted a rapid counter-attack operation. As a result of the counter-offensive operation, most of the territories that Armenia kept under occupation for 30 years were liberated.