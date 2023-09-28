TODAY.AZ / Politics

Turkish President makes post on Remembrance Day [PHOTO]

27 September 2023 [17:30] - TODAY.AZ
President of the Republic of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdo?an has made a post on the occasion of September 27 - the Day of Remembrance, Azernews reports.

The post reads:

"On the Day of Remembrance, which is the beginning of the heroic liberation struggle of Garabagh and the occupied Azerbaijani lands, I commemorate all our martyrs with mercy and our veterans with respect. Garabagh is Azerbaijan!"


