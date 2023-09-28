Azerbaijan's MoD pays tribute to its martyrs on occasion of Remembrance Day [VIDEO]

Paying tribute to the martyrs, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has unveiled a video for Remembrance Day on 27 September, which is inscribed in the history of Azerbaijan as a proud moment, Azernews reports.

It is worth noting that exactly three years ago on this day, the first steps were taken on the 44-day Victory Road. Many brave sons of Azerbaijan with their lives and blood inscribed their names in the 44-day heroic chronicle, which every day can be considered as the history. On the way to the glorious Victory, the Azerbaijani people sacrificed more than 2900 children. As a sign of deep respect to the memory of Azerbaijan's martyrs who died for the holy cause, 27 September is marked as the Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan by the relevant Decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

27 September - the Day of Remembrance - Azerbaijani people and all Azerbaijanis of the world remember with deep respect the memory of Azerbaijan martyrs who died for our Motherland.

The most visited places on the Day of Remembrance are Martyrs' Alley and the Second Alley of Honour, where Azerbaijan's heroic sons and daughters sacrificed their lives for the motherland. During the day, state and government representatives, participants of the Patriotic War, veterans, warriors, Martyr's families, and members of the public, including youth and children, visit these holy places to honor the memory of the martyrs.