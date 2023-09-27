Azerbaijani Embassy in Pakistan marks Remembrance Day [VIDEO]

Rena Murshud

Azerbaijani Embassy in Pakistan held an event on the occasion of the Remembrance Day in the capital city Islamabad, Azernews reports, citing a post on X by the Embassy.

The post says that the Embassy made a presentation of the book called The History of the Patriotic War-Personality Factor.

To recall, 27 September is marked as the Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan in accordance with the decree of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, signed on December 2, 2020.

The Remembrance Day is a public day in Azerbaijan for honoring the military personnel who have been martyred in the Patriotic War in 2020.

On the morning of September 27, 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces initiated a large-scale sabotage and intensively fired at the civilian settlements and military positions located near the front line. In order to prevent the military activity of the Armenian army and ensure the safety of the civilian population, Azerbaijan conducted a rapid counter-attack operation. As a result of the counter-offensive operation, most of the territories that Armenia kept under occupation for 30 years were liberated.