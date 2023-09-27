TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijani Embassy in Pakistan marks Remembrance Day [VIDEO]

27 September 2023 [13:40] - TODAY.AZ
Rena Murshud

Azerbaijani Embassy in Pakistan held an event on the occasion of the Remembrance Day in the capital city Islamabad, Azernews reports, citing a post on X by the Embassy.

The post says that the Embassy made a presentation of the book called The History of the Patriotic War-Personality Factor.

