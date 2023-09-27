TODAY.AZ / Politics

Turkish Embassy makes post on occasion of Remembrance Day

27 September 2023 [14:35] - TODAY.AZ
Rena Murshud

Turkish Embassy posted a publication on its X page on the occasion of September 27 - the Day of Remembrance, Azernews reports.

The publication reads:

"On September 27, on the day of remembrance of our Azerbaijani brothers who died in the Patriotic War, we would like to wish success to the victorious Azerbaijani army, which strengthened the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan as a result of the anti-terrorist measures carried out in Garabagh a few days ago."

