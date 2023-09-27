Turkish Embassy makes post on occasion of Remembrance Day

Rena Murshud

Turkish Embassy posted a publication on its X page on the occasion of September 27 - the Day of Remembrance, Azernews reports.

The publication reads:

"On September 27, on the day of remembrance of our Azerbaijani brothers who died in the Patriotic War, we would like to wish success to the victorious Azerbaijani army, which strengthened the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan as a result of the anti-terrorist measures carried out in Garabagh a few days ago."

To recall, 27 September is marked as the Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan in accordance with the decree of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, signed on December 2, 2020.

The Remembrance Day is a public day in Azerbaijan for honoring the military personnel who have been martyred in the Patriotic War in 2020.

On the morning of September 27, 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces initiated a large-scale sabotage and intensively fired at the civilian settlements and military positions located near the front line. In order to prevent the military activity of the Armenian army and ensure the safety of the civilian population, Azerbaijan conducted a rapid counter-attack operation. As a result of the counter-offensive operation, most of the territories that Armenia kept under occupation for 30 years were liberated.