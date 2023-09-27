President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Victory Park in Baku [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

On September 27, Remembrance Day, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited the Victory Park, which is under construction in Baku.

The head of state and the First Lady placed flowers on the memorial stone at the park entrance.

President Ilham Aliyev’s order of December 3, 2020 provides for creation of the Patriotic War Memorial Complex and Victory Museum, which will be surrounded by the park.

The Victory Park to be constructed on the 8 November Avenue will occupy the area of 9 hectares. There will be 44 arches at the entrance. The arches embody the beginning of the symbolic road to the Victory. The entrance portal will be 44 meters high and 22 meters wide. The names of Patriotic War heroes will be engraved on the arch.

The date of the Victory will be incised on the Iron Fist symbol to be created at the main entrance of the Victory Museum. The names of the martyred soldiers and officers of the First and Second Karabakh Wars will be listed on the museum walls. A memorial monument reflecting the Victory Day, November 8 will be erected at the site leading to the park. The monument will embody the unshakable unity as a symbol of two strong elements - Victory Day and infinity.

The Victory park will have a thematic garden, cascading waterfall, Karabakh memorial garden, park observation point. The Freedom Flag Square is scheduled to be built at the end of the park.







