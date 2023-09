A tank monument erected by Armenians after the occupation in 1992 at the entrance of Azerbaijan's Shusha as a symbol of "victory" has been dismantled, Azernews reports.

It is worth noting that it was the first tank that attempted to enter Shusha and was destroyed by Albert Agarunov, the national hero of Azerbaijan.

After the first Garabagh war, Armenians restored it and set it up as a monument.