Azerbaijani FM speaks at 54th session of UN Human Rights Council [VIDEO]

Rena Murshud

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, who is on a working visit to Switzerland, spoke at the 54th session of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council in Geneva, Azernews reports.

This is stated in a publication posted on the account of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry in X.

“The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a statement on the activities of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the field of human rights, the current situation in the region, existing challenges and prospects for the post-conflict stage,” the publication says.