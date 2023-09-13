Agdam-Khankendi road opens

Rena Murshud

A TIR loaded with food sent by the Russian Red Cross Society for the Armenian minority living in Garabagh today left Aghdam for Khankendi, Azernews reports.

It should be recalled that, on September 10, on the initiative of the Russian government, according to the joint cooperation memorandum of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society and the Russian Red Cross Society, in order to meet the food needs of the Armenian minority living in the Garabagh economic region of Azerbaijan, a total of one truck cargo of food has been sent by the Russian Red Cross Society. Provocateurs linked to the separatist clique have blocked the Aghdam-Khankendi and have not allowed the convoy to reach the destination for two days.



