Official welcome ceremony held for President of Uzbekistan [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

An official welcome ceremony has today been held for President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who is on a state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was arranged for the President of Uzbekistan in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva welcomed President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his wife Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Uzbekistan.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

The heads of state reviewed the guard of honor.

The national anthems of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

The delegation of Azerbaijan was introduced to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his wife Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva, while the delegation of Uzbekistan was introduced to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

The guard of honor marched in front of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the accompaniment of a military march.

The heads of state and their wives posed together for photos.













