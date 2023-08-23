Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan sign documents [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Following the expanded meeting of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, a ceremony of signing Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan documents has been held.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a ”Contract on establishment of the Supreme Interstate Council between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan”.

Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov signed a “Protocol on cooperation between the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Committee for Competition Promotion and Consumer Protection of the Republic of Uzbekistan”.

Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan Rahman Hummatov and Minister of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ilhom Makhkamov signed a “Protocol on cooperation in the field of application of the information system for electronic exchange of permit approval documents”.

Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan Adil Karimli and Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ozodbek Nazarbekov signed a “Protocol on cooperation in the field of culture”.

Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov and Minister of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov signed an “Agreement on deepening cooperation in the field of energy”.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov signed a "Memorandum on cooperation between the Service of the Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Security Council under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan".

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov signed a "Protocol on additions and amendments to the Agreement on visa-free travel for the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan".

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov signed an "Agreement on cooperation in the fields of youth policy and sports".

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov signed a "Road Map on the development of cooperation in the field of media between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan".

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov signed a "Road Map on deepening comprehensive strategic partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2023-2024".

A total of 20 documents were signed as part of the visit.

















