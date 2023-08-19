Azerbaijani President receives credentials of incoming ambassador of Colombia [UPDATE]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has accepted credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Colombia Luis Fernando Cuartas Ayala.

The ambassador presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state then had a conversation with the ambassador.

The ambassador noted that political ties between Azerbaijan and Colombia are well developed, adding a mechanism of political consultations between foreign ministries of both countries is successfully developing. Luis Fernando Cuartas Ayala pointed out that Colombian specialists are involved in mine clearance operations in Azerbaijan. He noted that there is great potential for the further expansion of relations between the two countries in the field of tourism.

The ambassador said that he joined the Aghdam trip of the representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan and got acquainted with the restoration and construction works carried out in those areas.

The head of state hailed the political relations between Azerbaijan and Colombia, adding that the two countries enjoy fruitful cooperation within the UN and the Non-Aligned Movement, and constantly support each other.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that there are ample opportunities for the expansion of economic and trade ties, and stressed the importance of enhancing relations in the sphere of culture.



