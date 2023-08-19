Azerbaijani President receives credentials of incoming ambassador of Tajikistan [UPDATE]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has accepted credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan Ilhom Abdurahmon.

The ambassador presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

During his conversation with the ambassador, the head of state underlined that Azerbaijan-Tajikistan relations are brotherly and friendly, adding contacts and reciprocal visits are carried out regularly through government members, parliaments, public organizations.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled his state visit to Tajikistan, saying consistent activities are undertaken to achieve goals that had been set during discussions held as part of the trip. The head of state underscored that he had witnessed development of Tajikistan and Dushanbe during his trip to this country.

The President of Azerbaijan noted there are a number of initiatives to ramp up bilateral cooperation in economic, trade, transport, logistics and other fields. The Azerbaijani leader pointed out that partnership relations between the countries had been reinforced.

President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of establishing region-to-region cooperation and direct intercity relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan.

The ambassador first conveyed President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon`s greetings to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings, and asked the ambassador to pass on his greetings to the President of Tajikistan, and invited President Emomali Rahmon to pay a state visit to Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Ilhom Abdurahmon noted that during the visit of the Azerbaijani President to Tajikistan, very important and fruitful discussions were conducted in terms of developing bilateral ties, and stressed the significance of the visits at different levels, including speakers of parliaments. The ambassador recalled the recent meeting of the intergovernmental commission, and lauded successful cooperation between the two countries within international organizations.

Ilhom Abdurahmon underlined that the opening of direct flights between Baku and Dushanbe will give a serious impetus to the development of bilateral cooperation in the field of tourism. He said that the rapid development of Azerbaijan, the beauty of Baku and the architectural style of the city made a deep impression on him.

















