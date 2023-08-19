TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijani Air Defense Units carries out combat firing

18 August 2023 [11:39] - TODAY.AZ

According to the training plan for 2023 approved by the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, the Air Defense Units carried out combat firing at the combined-arms training range, Azernews reports, citing MOD.

The tasks of detecting and destructing of low-altitude and slow-speed small air targets by means of S-125 2TM anti-aircraft missile systems are successfully completed.

The main objective of combat firing is to improve the military personnel’s skills in controlling anti-aircraft missile systems and further increase their combat capability.



