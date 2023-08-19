Azerbaijani Air Defense Units carries out combat firing

According to the training plan for 2023 approved by the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, the Air Defense Units carried out combat firing at the combined-arms training range, Azernews reports, citing MOD.

The tasks of detecting and destructing of low-altitude and slow-speed small air targets by means of S-125 2TM anti-aircraft missile systems are successfully completed.

The main objective of combat firing is to improve the military personnel’s skills in controlling anti-aircraft missile systems and further increase their combat capability.







