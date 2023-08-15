TODAY.AZ / Politics

Yerevan's problem is not Garabagh, but jealousy

15 August 2023 [13:00] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews

Elnur Enveroglu

The Armenian society, which is used to be cossetted and to hear always pleasant words in its favour, even if it's a lie, was shocked this time. In addition, the direction of the object, which shocked the Armenians, was from a completely different place. The issue is related to the European Commission, which poured salt onto the Armenians' wounds...

Armenia believes that all diplomatic representatives of the European Union should be at their disposal, and when they start spreading some lies, those officials whom they have bribed should say an Amen to every new idea. However, yesterday, a group of ill-minded Armenians was disturbed by the posting of high-ranking diplomat of the European Commission, Lawrence Meredith, on his official X (former Twitter) page promoting tourism in Azerbaijan. His posts caused some rumours and even Lawrence Meredith was unfairly criticized by some pro-Armenian officials.

