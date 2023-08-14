Military oath-taking ceremonies for young soldiers held in Azerbaijan Army

In accordance with the training plan for 2023, approved by the Minister of Defence, the Army, the Special Combined Arms Army, the Air Force, other branches of the armed forces and special military units, as well as special educational establishments, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The celebrations were attended by members of the families of the martyrs, commanders of military units, local executive bodies and representatives of the public, veterans and parents of the soldiers.

In accordance with military customs, after the battle flag was brought to the square and the National Anthem was played, the events were declared open.

Firstly, a minute of silence honoured the memory of the National Leader of our people Heydar Aliyev, as well as those who died for the independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. Then the young soldiers solemnly took the Military Oath and promised to keep their loyalty to the Motherland.

Speakers at the solemn ceremonies called on the young soldiers to be loyal to the Motherland, the state and the Commander-in-Chief, to serve exemplary and rankly in wartime, to learn the secrets of arms and equipment in depth, to constantly improve their combat capabilities, to fulfil orders and instructions of the Commander-in-Chief's headquarters accurately and on time, advised them to be ready for battle at any moment to defend our lands.

In the end, the personnel marched in front of the tribune in a solemn march.

After the official ceremony, cultural events were held for the personnel, and parents were familiarised with the conditions in the military units.