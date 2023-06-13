Combat duty is organized at a high level in Kalbajar district [VIDEO]

According to the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the service and combat activity of the units deployed in the liberated territories is organized at a high level, Azernews reports, citing MOD.

Combat service is conducted 24 hours a day in an intensive working mode according to the daily routine, and high-level combat duty is organized in the units stationed at positions in high-mountainous areas with difficult terrain.

Necessary measures are taken to further increase the combat capability of the servicemen, as well as constant high-level maintenance of combat readiness and moral-psychological state.

Azerbaijan Army’s military personnel serving in the liberated territories is always ready to suppress any possible provocation.