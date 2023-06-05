More Armenians pass through checkpoint on Lachin road [VIDEOS]

More Armenians living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region are passing through the checkpoint on Lachin road, as is seen in new footage, Azernews reports, citing Day.az.

At the opening of the Lachin BCP (Border Checkpoint), the Armenian minorities living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh earlier declared that "they would never again be able to use this road." However, today's footage shows the opposite.

It should be noted that in order to prevent the illegal transfer of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia to the illegal Armenian armed groups in the territory of Azerbaijan, carried out contrary to the tripartite statement of November 10, 2020. Besides, in response to the establishment of a border checkpoint by Armenia that unilaterally passed at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22, at 12:00 on April 23, units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the sovereign territories of our country, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road, installed a border checkpoint.