Azerbaijani FM congratulates newly appointed Turkish colleague

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated his counterpart Hakan Fidan on his appointment as Turkish Foreign Minister, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the Azerbaijani FM.

In his tweet, Jeyhun Bayramov wished the newly appointed Turkish Foreign Minister success and noted that the brotherhood and alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye will further strengthen.

Besides, Jeyhun Bayramov expressed deep gratitude to the former Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. He noted that Mevlut Cavusoglu had provided unparalleled services for the development of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations, and Jeyhun Bayramov wish him success in his future activities.