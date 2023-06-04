TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijani FM congratulates newly appointed Turkish colleague

04 June 2023 [10:00] - TODAY.AZ

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated his counterpart Hakan Fidan on his appointment as Turkish Foreign Minister, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the Azerbaijani FM.

In his tweet, Jeyhun Bayramov wished the newly appointed Turkish Foreign Minister success and noted that the brotherhood and alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye will further strengthen.

