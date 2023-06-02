Informal meeting of leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, European Council, Germany and France held in Chi?in?u [PHOTO/VIDEO]
01 June 2023 [19:28] - TODAY.AZ
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of the European Council Charles Michel, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Olaf Scholz and President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron have conducted an informal meeting in Chisinau. Azernews reports.
