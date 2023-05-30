First Ladies of Azerbaijan and Israel visit Gala Archaeological-Ethnographic Museum Complex [UPDATE]

First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and First Lady of the State of Israel Michal Herzog have visited Gala Archaeological-Ethnographic Museum Complex.

During the visit, the First Ladies were informed about the ancient history of the complex and the village of Gala.

In 2008, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation established the Gala Archaeological-Ethnographic Museum Complex in the open air to preserve the monuments in the territory of the Gala State History and Ethnography Museum and enrich the Preserve by bringing in archaeological finds discovered in Absheron. Petroglyphs covering the period from the 3rd and 2nd millennia B.C. to the Middle Ages, gavaldash (tambourine stone), ceramics, domestic and adornment items, weapons and coins, conserved remnants of an ancient residential complex etc. found in the Absheron peninsula are displayed at the Complex.

The guest was also informed about the traditional arts of Azerbaijan: pottery, blacksmithing, carpet weaving and silk weaving.

First Lady of Israel Michal Herzog also familiarized herself with "From Waste to Art" museum established in 2015 by "Tamiz Sheher" OJSC with the initiative and support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The samples of art displayed here are made from domestic waste. The museum exhibits feature works by artists invited to Azerbaijan from different countries.

After getting acquainted with the Complex, First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and First Lady of Israel Michal Herzog have had a conversation at a tea table.



