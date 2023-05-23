Azerbaijan and Lithuania sign documents [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

A ceremony of signing Azerbaijan-Lithuania documents was held with participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Naus?da in Vilnius, Azernews reports.

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev and Minister of Environment of the Republic of Lithuania Simonas Gentvilas signed an ”Agreement on cooperation in environmental protection between the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ministry of Environment of the Republic of Lithuania”.

Minister of Youth and Sport of the Republic of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov and Minister of Social Security and Labour of the Republic of Lithuania Monika Navickien? signed an “Agreement on cooperation in the field of youth policy between Ministry of Youth and Sport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ministry of Social Security and Labour of the Republic of Lithuania”.

Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev and Prosecutor General of the Republic of Lithuania Nida Grunskien? signed a “Program on Cooperation for 2024-2025 between Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Lithuania”.