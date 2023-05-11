Foundation stone was laid for residential complex consisting of 17 buildings in Shusha [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their family members attended a ceremony of the laying of the foundation stone for the 2nd residential complex consisting of 17 buildings in the city of Shusha, Azernews reports.

The President and the First Lady were informed about the works to be carried out in the complex.

The Shusha master plan provides for construction of two-storey and three-storey buildings in the D4 zone. Of 238 apartments of the complex, 119 are two-room and 119 three-room ones.

All conditions will be provided for the residents with kids playground, sport and leisure zones to be built and the greenery and landscaping works to be carried out.

The Azerbaijani President laid the foundation stone for the 2nd residential complex consisting of 17 buildings in the city of Shusha.