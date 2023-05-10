Azerbaijani ombudswoman visits grave of National Leader

Ombudswoman Sabina Aliyeva and staff of the Office visited the grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports, citing the Ombudsman office.

In connection with the 100th birth anniversary of Haydar Aliyev, the architect of independent Azerbaijan, and the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva and the staff of the Office visited the grave of the Great Leader Haydar Aliyev, laid a wreath and sweat flowers in front of his monument, his dear memory remembered with deep respect.

Then the memory of outstanding ophthalmologist-scientist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva was commemorated, and flowers were laid in front of her grave.