Foundation stone laid for non-residential building on Garabagh Street, Shusha

The foundation stone for a non-residential building on Garabagh Street of the city of Shusha has been laid.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev was informed of the works to be done in the streets of Garabagh and Sadigjan.

A residential building to be built on Garabagh Street occupies a total area of 5,400 square meters. The 4-storey residential building will feature 25 two-room and 6 three-room apartments. The non-residential building in the street covers a total area of 5,745 square meters. It will have A and B blocks and an office center.

The president laid the foundation stone for the non-residential building.