Azerbaijani President inaugurates Innovative Technologies Center of Shusha Electric Networks

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has opened the Innovative Technologies Center of the Shusha Electric Networks owned by “Azerishig” OJSC.

Chairman of “Azerishig” Open Joint-Stock Company Vugar Ahmadov briefed the head of state on the works carried out.

The facilities built at the Innovative Technologies Center of the Electric Networks included different capacity transformers, new 35 kV substation. Electric equipment, electronic-type protective relay, SCADA dispatch control systems were set up in the Center with an electric car charging station and solar panels installed.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the Innovative Technologies Center of the Shusha Electric Networks owned by “Azerishig” OJSC.