Azerbaijani President and First Lady attend groundbreaking ceremony for Administrative Center in Tugh village

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended a ceremony of the laying of the foundation stone for the Administrative Center in the village of Tugh of the Khovajand district.

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov informed the head of state and the First Lady of the buildings planned to be built in the public and administrative center of the Tugh village at the initial stage.

A two-storey administrative building, community club, cultural centers and a restaurant will be built in the administrative zone, which will cover an area of 1.63 hectares.

The construction and restoration works in the administrative center will end in March, 2024.

The head of state laid the foundation stone for the Administrative Center.