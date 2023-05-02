President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend groundbreaking ceremony for Aghdam Mugham Center [PHOTOS]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Aghdam Mugham Center.

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov briefed the head of state and First Lady on the project.

The first floor of the Center will house a café, cinema, library, 637-seat concert hall and two dancing halls. Administrative rooms will be located on the second floor. The center will also have 15 classrooms, an exhibition hall, convention hall, rooms for teachers and managers and a large open-air amphitheater.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva laid the foundation stone for the Aghdam Mugham Center.



