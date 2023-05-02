Police detain another group of Iranian spies in Azerbaijan

By Azernews

Police officers have detained persons involved in the propaganda of religious radicalism and other subversive activities in Azerbaijan financed through the sale of drugs.

Azernews reports, citing local media that during a special operation carried out by police officers, 16 people were detained and handed over to the investigation.

The goal of those who carried out the tasks of the religious-political centers, controlled mainly from Iran, was to make drug addicts and others the instrument of their nefarious intentions. There are quite a few undeniable facts about this criminal activity in their social media accounts. They never denied their radical actions, they lived according to the "rules" of those whom they considered their "masters", and not according to the laws of the country of which they are citizens.

So, S. Mamedov, R. Rustamov, A. Asadullayev, J. Balashov, V. Pyunkhanaliev, V. Farzaliev, T. Gasimov, T. Mirishov, M. Mamedov, M. Akhmedov, I. Hasanov, A. Firudunbeyli, M. Fataliyev, M. Rzayev, Sh. Suleymanov, A. Aliyev have been found guilty.







