TODAY.AZ / Politics

President Ilham Aliyev, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have joint dinner [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

29 April 2023 [16:30] - TODAY.AZ
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan have had a joint dinner in Istanbul.


 




Print version

Views: 43

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also