29.04.2023
20:53
новости на русском
azərbaycan dilində
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
RSS
Main page
Latest News
Analytics
Politics
Business
Society
Sports
Arts & Entertainment
Azernews.az
World news
Weird / Interesting
Photo Galleries
Voice of Diaspora
Your Corner
TODAY.AZ
/
Politics
President Ilham Aliyev, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have joint dinner [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
29 April 2023 [16:30] -
TODAY.AZ
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan have had a joint dinner in Istanbul.
URL:
http://www.today.az/news/politics/234377.html
Tweet
Print version
Views: 43
Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.
Follow @TRENDNewsAgency
Recommend news to friend
Your name:
Your e-mail:
Friend's name:
Friend's e-mail:
See Also
29 April 2023 [17:45]
Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament meets with governor of Kvemo Kartli region
29 April 2023 [16:50]
President Ilham Aliyev concludes his working visit to Türkiye [PHOTOS]
29 April 2023 [16:30]
President Ilham Aliyev, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have joint dinner [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
29 April 2023 [14:40]
Azerbaijani President: Bayraktar Center to be established in Azerbaijan in the near future
29 April 2023 [14:20]
Azerbaijani Ombudsman appeals to world community due to civilians killed in Tartar mine explosion
29 April 2023 [14:00]
President Ilham Aliyev: Türkiye and Azerbaijan are always together
29 April 2023 [13:45]
Azerbaijan’s MFA: We call on international community not to turn blind eye to Armenia's gross violation of its international obligations
29 April 2023 [13:10]
TEKNOFEST 2023 kicks off in Istanbul: Azerbaijani and Turkish Presidents attend the event [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
29 April 2023 [11:03]
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva arrive in Türkiye for visit [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
29 April 2023 [10:00]
Azerbaijani MFA responds to French FM's statements
Most Popular
Azerbaijani and Russian ministers discuss coop in transport development
Roscosmos chief informs partners of space station’s life extension to 2028
Türkiye's first jet-powered HURJET successfully performs test flight
Fragmentation in Iran's regime: experts shed light on mysterious assassinations inside
Iran, Saudi Arabia resume trade
Poverty and Armenia's inept policy force people to leave Zangazur
Road accident kills 6 in eastern Afghanistan
Contact us:
[email protected]
Copyright © 2005-2014 Today.Az
Advertising