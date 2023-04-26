Units of Azerbaijan' air defense hold combat firing - MoD [VIDEO]

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan's Air Defense units carried out combat firing at the combined-arms training range, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

According to the training plan for 2023 approved by the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, the main objective of combat firing is to improve the military personnel’s skills in the controlling of anti-aircraft missile systems and further increase their combat capability.

During the firing, the standards for deploying the OSA and S-125 anti-aircraft missile system at the starting position and preparing for combat usage were fulfilled.

The anti-aircraft missile systems combat crews professionally accomplished tasks on detecting and destroying targets of an imaginary enemy by practical firing.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve the combat readiness of the military personnel.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.