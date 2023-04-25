TODAY.AZ / Politics

Armenians protest in front of the Azerbaijani Embassy in USA

25 April 2023 [11:43] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews


Rena Murshud

Armenians held a rally in front of the Azerbaijani Embassy in the United States, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the United States Khazar Ibrahim wrote on his Twitter, Azernews reports.

