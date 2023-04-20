Azerbaijani President receives US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State [VIDEO]

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Erika Olson.

They exchanged views on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and negotiations on a peace treaty.

The head of state noted that the signing of a peace treaty with Armenia following the 44-day Patriotic War was Azerbaijan`s initiative, and in this regard, the country proposed five principles that would form the basis of the peace treaty.

Erika Olson emphasized that the US supports the regional peace agenda and immediate signing of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan. In this regard, the role of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was specially mentioned.

During the conversation, they discussed regional issues, bilateral political relations between Azerbaijan and the United States, including cooperation in energy, renewable energy and other areas.