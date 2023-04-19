Azerbaijani President, First Lady sends congratulatory letter to Turkish athlete - gold medalist of EWC in Yerevan

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have sent a congratulatory letter to Turkish athlete, who won the gold medal of the European Weightlifting Championship in Yerevan, Nuray Gungor.

Dear Cansu and Gamze,

We sincerely congratulate you on winning gold and silver medals at the European Weightlifting Championship held in Yerevan.

The fact that you have demonstrated high level of skill, determination and will to wave the national flag of Türkiye on a global scale to the sounds of the Independence March made all the people of Azerbaijan happy.

We express our particular appreciation to you for dedicating your victories to Azerbaijan. This once again proved that Türkiye always represents us and supports our just cause everywhere where Azerbaijan is not represented. This is another manifestation of indestructible Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherhood.

We are proud of you, and wish you many more victories in the future.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva

Baku, 16 April 2023