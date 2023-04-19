UK MP observes demining activities in liberated Aghdam

Sabina Mammadli

The head of the friendship group with Azerbaijan in the UK Parliament, MP Bob Blackman, observed the de-mining process in Azerbaijan's Aghdam during his visit to the country last week, Azernews reports.

Upon the visit, during which the official was accompanied by Azerbaijani ambassador to the UK Elin Suleymanov and Scottish MP David Duguid, they visited Juma Mosque, which is currently being rebuilt after liberation from the Armenian occupation.

"The mosque was used by Armenians to house pigs and cattle during the occupation," the official tweeted.

"More than 1 million land mines were laid by Armenian forces, now brave people are removing them so liberated territories can be used for residential building and agriculture," said Blackman.

The official also noted that it is "strange how the occupiers chose to destroy the buildings rather than live in them".

Moreover, the officials visited the art conference center in Aghdam.

Additionally, the officials witnessed the demining operations in the liberated Aghdam. Blackman noted that the UK is assisting in landmine clearance programme. He also informed that there are no maps or diagrams of where mines are located, adding that 300 civilians have lost their lives as a result of stepping on these indiscriminately placed mines and that Armenia has laid over 1milliuon mines.



