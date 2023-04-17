Army’s operations commando units hold tactical-special drills [VIDEO]

Sabina Mammadli

The Azerbaijani Army’s Operations Commando units are conducting tactical-special drills in line with the approved annual combat training plan for 2023, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

According to the plan, targets located at different distances from the sniper rifles were detected and destroyed by accurate fire.

The commandos also successfully accomplished the tasks on overcoming the obstacle course.

The main purpose of conducting tactical-special exercises is to improve the tactical skills of servicemen, as well as further increase the combat capability of the Operations Commando units.

The activities to further increase the combat training of the commandos are being continued in a planned manner.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve the combat readiness of the military personnel.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.



