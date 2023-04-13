Official welcoming ceremony for President Ilham Aliyev held in Sarajevo [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

An official welcome ceremony has been held for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the Musala square in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

A guard of honor was arranged for President Ilham Aliyev at the square decorated with national flags of Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zeljka Cvijanovic welcomed President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Azerbaijani President.

The military orchestra performed the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zeljka Cvijanovic reviewed the guard of honor.

State and government officials of Bosnia and Herzegovina were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev, while members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zeljka Cvijanovic.













