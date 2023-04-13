President Ilham Aliyev holds expanded meeting with Chairwoman and members of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Sarajevo [UPDATE]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held an expanded meeting with Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanovicand members of the Presidency Željko Komšic and Denis Becirovic in Sarajevo.

During the meeting, Željka Cvijanovic, Željko Komšic and Denis Becirovic, who said that Azerbaijan was a friend of Bosnia and Herzegovina, highly appreciated the continuous friendly attitude of the President of Azerbaijan to Bosnia and Herzegovina. They hailed the material and humanitarian support Azerbaijan provided for eliminating the consequences of the floods that occurred in Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2014 and in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the implementation by Azerbaijan of a number of humanitarian infrastructure projects in Bosnia and Herzegovina, including those for the visually impaired and the elderly.

Željka Cvijanovic, Željko Komšic and Denis Becirovic expressed their confidence that the visit by the President of Azerbaijan would open a new page in the development of partnership between the two countries and make a significant contribution to the further development of bilateral relations. It was noted that there would be a detailed exchange of views on issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as on international matters, during the visit.

It was stated that the political relations between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina were at an excellent level and that the two countries supported each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty. The sides also noted that the opening of the embassy of Azerbaijan in Bosnia and Herzegovina had played an important role in the development of relations. It was also mentioned that Bosnia and Herzegovina intended to open an embassy in Azerbaijan soon. The sides emphasized that Bosnia and Herzegovina had removed the visa regime for citizens of Azerbaijan and that Azerbaijan would also take appropriate steps in this direction.

The Chairwoman and members of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina touched upon the importance of never forgetting the massacre committed by the Armenian armed forces in the city of Khojaly in Azerbaijan on the night of February 25-26, 1992, noting that there were similar events in the history of Bosnia and Herzegovina and in the history of Azerbaijan.

Recalling the signing of the agreement on the twinning of Baku and Sarajevo in 1972, President Ilham Aliyev said that relations between these cities were developing on the basis of brotherhood.

The head of state said that the Joint Declaration on the strategic partnership to be signed between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina would raise the quality of bilateral relations to a new level.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that political relations between the two countries were always at a very good level, adding that the countries showed mutual support of each other. He noted that Bosnia and Herzegovina's support of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty even during the occupation of Azerbaijani lands was highly appreciated. Pointing out that Azerbaijan had always supported the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the head of state said that the political support shown by Bosnia and Herzegovina to Azerbaijan during the 44-day war was appreciated.

The President of Azerbaijan said there were extensive opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina in economy, trade, agriculture, energy, investments, transport, tourism, culture, science, education and other fields.

In this regard, proceeding from the Joint Declaration on the strategic partnership signed between the two countries, it was decided to set up an intergovernmental joint commission and working groups for the development of joint cooperation projects in relevant fields.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined that Azerbaijan had initiated investment projects in many countries of the world and could therefore participate in various investment projects in Bosnia and Herzegovina as well.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan's natural gas was being exported to the Balkan region and the neighboring countries of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the sides pointed to the possibility of cooperation in the energy sector in the future.

The head of state said that both Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina were multi-confessional countries. It would also be a positive development if the sides could exchange experience in this respect. The sides also stressed the importance of cooperation between civil society institutions and scientific research centers of the two countries.

Noting that Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina were countries polluted by mines, the sides highlighted the importance of cooperation and exchange of experience in this field.



