Police seize Armenian-left ammunition in Fuzuli - Internal Ministry [VIDEO]

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli





Police have seized different munitions abandoned by Armenians in Fuzuli, Azernews reports per the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the ministry's report, five machine guns, five assault rifles, one grenade launcher, one Fagot ATGM, one sniper rifle, one hand grenade, 3,968 rounds of various calibers and other munitions have been found and handed over to relevant structures.

To recap, some 24 anti-personnel mines, 74 anti-tank mines, and 298 unexploded ordnances have been detected and neutralized in Azerbaijani districts in the past week.

Armenia planted land mines in Azerbaijani territory, not only during the 30-year-long occupation but also just days before abandoning the Azerbaijani lands, as envisaged in the trilateral declaration to cause human casualties.

Civilians and military personnel are frequently maimed or killed as a result of mine explosions in Azerbaijan's liberated regions.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.







