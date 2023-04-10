Official welcome ceremony being held for President Ilham Aliyev in Astana [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

An official welcome ceremony has been held for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the “Akorda” Presidential Palace in Astana, Kazakhstan.

A guard of honor was arranged for President Ilham Aliyev at the “Akorda” Presidential Palace.

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Members of the Kazakhstani delegation were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev, while members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Azerbaijani President.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan were performed.

The presidents reviewed the guard of honor.









