British Ambassador meets Azerbaijani Eurovision 2023 duo [VIDEO]

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova





British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld has met with TuranTuralX duo, who will represent Azerbaijan at Eurovision 2023.

The meeting was held in the brothers' hometown Zaqatala in a warm atmosphere.

The ambassador took a horse ride, tasted national dishes and sang a song with Tural and Turan Bagmanovlar.

The British Ambassador wished them good luck in Liverpool.

The duo from Zaqatala is heavily influenced by music from the '60s and '70s, which is clearly reflected in the duo's signature sound and style.

The musicians were selected internally by Azerbaijan's Public TV and Radio Broadcasting Company (ITV) among five music artists, including Emrah Musayev and Humay Aslanova, Leyla Izzatova, Mamagama and Azer Nasibov.

They have co-written the song Tell Me More that they'll be taking to Liverpool to represent Azerbaijan.

TuranTuralX duo will rock the Eurovision stage in the second phase of the first semi-final on May 9.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 is the upcoming 67th edition of the contest.

Some 37 countries will join the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool, UK, in May 2023.

Azerbaijani performances at Eurovision are always spectacular and evokes admiration.

The country reached the Top 5 in five consecutive contests - 3rd in 2009, 5th in 2010, 1st in 2011, 4th in 2012, and 2nd in 2013.

This year, Azerbaijan's performance at Eurovision promises to be no less memorable.