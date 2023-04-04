Azerbaijani aircraft crews hold drills under 2023 training plan [VIDEO]

Sabina Mammadli

The Azerbaijani army’s aircraft crews have conducted tactical drills under the training plan for 2023, Azernews reports, per the Defense Ministry.

The aircraft crews carrying out night flights from the base airfields fulfilled various tasks on area assessment, study of flight routes, and other episodes.

Assigned tasks were accomplished during the training flights, held to further increase the combat readiness of the flight crews.

Azerbaijan undertakes drills regularly to strengthen the combat readiness of its military personnel.

The drills also seek to strengthen servicemen's interaction and combat coordination during operations, as well as to improve commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.



